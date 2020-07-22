Letter: Defunding police
Letter: Defunding police

Re: Jonathan Hoffman’s opinion July 10,2020

Law enforcement in any state, city or town certainly is tough these days, yes, a few take their power to the extreme, but the majority of law enforcement on all levels uphold their oath and do what they can to protect all.

Most have never been put in the same situation as police officers when they are responding to aggressive, combative and uncooperative people. Their jobs are tough and for the thousands they help, defunding their department because of a few actions that maybe did, or did not, cause this man’s death is a disgrace to all who support defunding. There are way too many deaths in today’s world WITH good law enforcement. What will it be WITHOUT?

Ruth Ann Beck

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

