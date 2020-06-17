Letter: Defunding Police
Re: the June 12 article "TUSD to discuss use of officers as effort to defund police grows."

It is reported that the TUSD Governing Board President, Kristel Foster, stated at a June 9 Board meeting that she "imagined" students reactions to school resource officers, and said, among other things: “And we’re asking them [students] to come to our schools every day to this space and feel safe with an authority figure that threatens their very existence."

Ms. Foster should publicly issue a written apology for this outrageous statement that puts the issue in negative existential terms which, without foundation, denigrate the police universally and accuse them of being a danger to school children.

I hope the rest of TUSD’s Board will act in this matter objectively based on investigation, facts, and well-founded opinions, not on their own imaginations. Perhaps voters at the next election of TUSD Board President will remember what Ms. Foster said.

Richard C. Henry

Northeast side

