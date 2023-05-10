I realize, for myself, how inured I have become to the too familiar news regarding male athletes (college or professional) with checkered pasts e.g., sexual harassment and assault or domestic violence, that continue to be eligible to play in their respective sport. In the case of college football are prospective phenoms of the game or future franchise pros like the equivalent of “too big to fail” banks that are bailed out - the financial outlay to protect “programs” and special-players one can only imagine what better use alumni endowments could be. Inequality is perpetuated over and over, and the guilty need only to write an apology or pain a fine.