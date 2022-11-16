 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Deliberate inflation

Inflation is always greed in action. The law of supply and demand is a euphemism cooked up by an 18th century economist to make "scientific" what people with have been doing to people without for millennia. The petroleum industry has greed down so pat it's members raise and lower prices in concert, that no one argues any longer collusion and cartelization. What say you to the thought the current inflation is more than economic, but an unspoken collusion of all industries, similar to the petroleum industry's, against democracy? Allowing bullies and autocrats to point fingers at honest (well, more or less honest) politicians who, in fact, have only peripheral responsibility for and power over, economics. But get blamed by ignorant people, looking for scapegoats, which dishonest politicians, talking heads, and industrial spokespersons are all-too-willing to set up as scapegoats. Inflation, which the newly-elected dishonest politicians will again show they have neither aptitude, nor appetite, to remedy.

Charles Larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

