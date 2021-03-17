 Skip to main content
Letter: Dell Urich Zoo?
I have lived in Tucson since 1968. I think the city of Tucson should give the Randolph Dell Urich (South) golf course to the Reid Park Zoo. Yes, move the Zoo from a cramped 25 acres to 130 acres. Remodel to give the animals much needed space with better design for human observation and some privacy for the animals. Secondly, the cold weather animals should be transferred to cold climate zoos. The future Dell Urich Zoo could be a beautiful place.

Thank you.

Dan Nelson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

