Letter: Delma of being old

I am a 77 year old stroke survivor retired registered nurse. I never dreamed being old could be so hard especially with having disabilities. There is little to no help from neighbors, uncaring action from a Tucsonan taking my dog back that I have had for 5 to 6 years, the list goes on. What has turned this city into an uncaring, mean place to live when age has crept up on us? I don't understand when someday all will turn into a wrinkled person surviving meanness.