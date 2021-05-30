 Skip to main content
Letter: Deluded AZ GOPers
Letter: Deluded AZ GOPers

Stripping the Secretary of State, currently Dem Katie Hobbs, of her election oversight because she called the ill-fated recount a joke is just another example of the derangement of the AZ GOP controlled legislature. The company hired by the GOP to conduct the audit, Wake Technologies, subcontracted the job to Cyber Ninjas, a biased, right wing group of clowns just like the AZ GOP legislators. Wake Technologies just withdrew from the process acknowledging that it was ill-founded; the pursuit was damaging to their corporate reputation. Really? You mean pursuing the big lie may have negative repercussions? Well the AZ GOP hasn't come to that sensible realization yet!

The GOP controlled AZ legislature has become a national embarrassment for all Arizonans save for the rabid delusional Trumpsters. Party over country is the motto. Or party over reality? How long will intelligent Arizonans stand for this?

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

