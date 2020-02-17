Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also know that as an owner of assault weapons, this would force me to comply with the law.
I welcome the attempt of the legislators who have proposed reasonable means to slow down the insane propagation of the weapons of mass murder in our state. If you want one of these you should be willing to undergo background checks and the other requirements.
The writer also alludes to how many people in Arizona have concealed carry permits. The law restricts assault weapons, which are hard to conceal and pistols with a magazine capacity of more than ten rounds. There are many concealable pistols that will not be regulated by this bill. Just because the industry makes more and more lethal weapons does not mean everyone should have or conceal carry them.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.