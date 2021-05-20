Letter: Demand a fair transportation plan

The Pima Association of Governments and the Regional Transportation Authority are structured in an unfair way that only gives Tucson 1 of 9 votes even though we are 62.5% of the tax base. As a result, they are more focused on developing distant suburban areas than on improving public transit and making Tucson’s roads more bike- and pedestrian-friendly. Their Transportation Improvement Plan calls for widening roads in faraway suburbs—a precursor to further destruction of our beautiful and unique Sonoran Desert to build more houses. The people of Tucson are being coerced into subsidizing sprawl.
In order to preserve the environment and reduce greenhouse emissions, we should be building upwards—not outwards—and prioritizing public transit over single-occupancy vehicles. It’s time that we demand proportional representation and policies that benefit the majority—not real estate developers who profit from sprawl.
Make your voice heard by submitting a comment to publiccomments@PAGregion.com.
Ed Hendel
West side
