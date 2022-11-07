 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Demion Clinco for PCC Governing Board

I served with Demion Clinco on the PCC board in 2015 and 2016. Demion Clinco is smart, energetic, and honest. He passionately believes in Pima Community College and the Tucson community. Pima Community College's many recent accomplishments are a testament to Demion's leadership. Demion Clinco is the most qualified candidate for the PCC Board. If you want someone dedicated to the best interests of Pima Community College, vote for Demion Clinco.

Martha Durkin

Midtown

