I appreciated Tim Stellar's front page article on the homeless camp at what was formerly the 100 Acre Wood bike park. I would like to add a couple points about the current usability of the park for cyclists. In addition to any perceived threat to cyclists from the camp residents, one of whom was frequently seen brandishing a machete near the trails, the park has become unusable since many of the encampments were built on the trails themselves. In addition, despite the area being clearly marked as prohibited for motor vehicles, those assisting the homeless regularly drove their cars over the trails, destroying them. If, as alluded to in the article, the city has an unofficial policy of encouraging homeless to relocate to the park, that is a slap in the face to SDMB, who invested many thousands of dollars and man-hours to develop the public bike park.