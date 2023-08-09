In Greg Hansen’s “Sunday Notebook” section of August 6th, he denigrates the Big 12 as a truck stop conference. He also says there is no one to blame for the demise of the Pac-12 except for ascribing some minor responsibility to Larry Scott, the former commissioner. There are myriad reasons why the conference will soon only be an oil spot on the highway, as presented by numerous other sports columnists. At least truck stops have fuel and food. In one year the Pac-12 will have had access to neither.