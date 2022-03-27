Letter: demise of Rocco's Pizza

Re: the March 20 article "Broadway work plods along."
No wonder our Mayor is paying $400k for Climate Mitigation planning to an out of the U.S. firm! In 30+ years the City of Tucson couldn’t plan the widening of a 2-mile stretch of Broadway? And, in the same Sunday issue of the Star, another couple of bicyclists slaughtered by the RTA’s high speed – wide span unnavigable transportation system. You are literally killing us and we can’t even get a decent pizza.
Cynthia Duncan
Midtown
