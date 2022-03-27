 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: demise of Rocco's Pizza
View Comments

Letter: demise of Rocco's Pizza

  • Comments

Re: the March 20 article "Broadway work plods along."

No wonder our Mayor is paying $400k for Climate Mitigation planning to an out of the U.S. firm! In 30+ years the City of Tucson couldn’t plan the widening of a 2-mile stretch of Broadway? And, in the same Sunday issue of the Star, another couple of bicyclists slaughtered by the RTA’s high speed – wide span unnavigable transportation system. You are literally killing us and we can’t even get a decent pizza.

Cynthia Duncan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: homeless people

I recently adopted a cat I saw in the Star and I thought--it seems we do more to help homeless pets in Tucson than we do to help homeless peop…

Local-issues

Letter: Abortion Bill

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother af…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News