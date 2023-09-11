The demise of the Pac12 can be laid directly on the shoulders of the Presidents of these universities. They listened to their Professors rather than the people who knew what was happening,,..their coaches. Today's young athletes (Good or bad) are more interested in money than a degree.. The collapse of the PAC12 is a travesty that could have been prevented. The lineup of coaches in the Pac12 has always been the tops, the best, and unequaled but their pleas fell on deaf ears. I'm still in shock.