Letter: Democracy makes America great

In the early 1830's, the French sociologist and political theorist, Alexis de Tocqueville, came to the U.S. to study a young nation and its people. De Tocqueville, living in a world dominated by royalty, was impressed by the egalitarian nature of the American people and their commitment to democracy. His studies resulted in the book, Democracy in America.
How ironic to, today, have a president who ran for office on the slogan, Make America Great Again, do so much to dismantle democracy. From appointing judges who would further weaken the 1965 Voting rights Act to supporting Republic voter suppression laws and tactics, to railing against voting by mail and suggesting that he might not accept November's election results, Trump can more accurately be described as authoritarian.
Voters can make America great again in November by electing a president who believes in and practices democracy: Joe Biden.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
