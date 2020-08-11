You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democracy makes America great
View Comments

Letter: Democracy makes America great

In the early 1830's, the French sociologist and political theorist, Alexis de Tocqueville, came to the U.S. to study a young nation and its people. De Tocqueville, living in a world dominated by royalty, was impressed by the egalitarian nature of the American people and their commitment to democracy. His studies resulted in the book, Democracy in America.

How ironic to, today, have a president who ran for office on the slogan, Make America Great Again, do so much to dismantle democracy. From appointing judges who would further weaken the 1965 Voting rights Act to supporting Republic voter suppression laws and tactics, to railing against voting by mail and suggesting that he might not accept November's election results, Trump can more accurately be described as authoritarian.

Voters can make America great again in November by electing a president who believes in and practices democracy: Joe Biden.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: You Go Girls!

Sunday’s editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons, which depicted Arizona’s 3 female mayors (Romero, Evans, Gallego) standing over a deflated Du…

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly and ACA

As a physical therapist who practiced in Tucson I got to see the best and the worst of our health care system before and after passage of the …

Local-issues

Letter: Police Endorsement

VP Pence will be in Tucson on August 11, to accept the endorsement of the Arizona Association of Police, a rank and file organization represen…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News