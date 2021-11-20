 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democracy
View Comments

Letter: Democracy

  • Comments

Since when is it ok to use violence when you disagree with someone or when your person does not win an election? How is it ok to scream at a child wearing a mask because you don't want your child to wear one? Where are we when neutral election workers and their families are threatened with mayhem and death because someone did not like the results of an election. These actions are what lead to the death of democracy and the onset of dictatorships. What countries are ecstatic to see the breakdown of civility and the violence in our country? The answer is Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, North Korea, and any other country moving to authoritarianism. Please think about what kind of country you want for your children and grandchildren.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The Antivaxxers Win

Back in September I had a letter printed here saying because of antivaxxers catching Covid and filling our hospital beds past capacity that ne…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News