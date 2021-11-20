Letter: Democracy

Since when is it ok to use violence when you disagree with someone or when your person does not win an election? How is it ok to scream at a child wearing a mask because you don't want your child to wear one? Where are we when neutral election workers and their families are threatened with mayhem and death because someone did not like the results of an election. These actions are what lead to the death of democracy and the onset of dictatorships. What countries are ecstatic to see the breakdown of civility and the violence in our country? The answer is Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, North Korea, and any other country moving to authoritarianism. Please think about what kind of country you want for your children and grandchildren.
Donald Ries
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.