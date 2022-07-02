Letter: Democrat abortionists' Insurrection at AZ State Capitol

After SCOTUS decision on Roe vs. Wade, which was a constructed abortion right not found in the constitution, Democrat pro-abortionists launched an Insurrection at the AZ State Capitol. Thousands gathered there and a mob approached the Senate Building pounding on the glass windows and doors. The Senate was in chamber doing late night legislation. They were evacuated to the basement and could not leave. A prepared and well trained, unlike the U.S. Capitol Police on January 6, DPS Swat Team deployed tear gas to disperse the rioters and regain control of the building. An AZ Peace Officer's Memorial was defaced. This was tantamount to an Insurrection, a la January 6, opposing SCOTUS' abortion decision. The AZ Republican legislature recently passed a 15 week abortion bill, but that will not pacify Democrats' abortions demands. AZ Law enforcement should prosecute all involved in the June 24 state Capitol Senate building insurrection. Where is the AZ Daily Star, i.e. Tim Steller and Capitol Media Howard Fischer's condemnation of this?