Letter: Democrat hypocrites worried about Maricopa recount
Letter: Democrat hypocrites worried about Maricopa recount

AZ State Democrats and Biden's USDOJ are now worried about the integrity of the recount underway in Maricopa County. They want onsite observers in the coliseum. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan wants AZ Republican Fann to lay out how the Senate and its contractors will ensure federal laws are followed. She pointed to news reports showing lax security at the former basketball arena where the ballots are being recounted by hand. How hypocritical of these Democrats. Guess they have forgotten states like Pennsylvania wherein mail in ballot rules and procedures were changed before the election without state legislative approval as required by the Constitution. Or how Republican observers were kept far away from the counting. Democrats used the Covid pandemic as a mechanism to abuse mail in ballot rules. Counting unsigned ballots, not verifying signatures, accepting ballots with no post marks or post marked after the election. All ok with them. Now they demand voting recount integrity!

Frank Marshal

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

