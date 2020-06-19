Letter: Democrat readers of the Star ignore violence by protesters
We have had violent protests in the streets for several nights. Businesses across the country have been looted, burned and numerous police officers severely injured. But none of this apparently matters to Democrats reading the Star, just accusing Trump of inciting violence. Maybe they are ignorant that across the street from the White House in Lafayette Park, rioters threw Molotov cocktails torching the historic St. John's church. 50 Secret Service personnel were injured. Democrats are so consumed with hate for Trump that they cannot even see who the bad actors are. Yes, there are peaceful protests, but many have turned violent and liberal mayors and governors did not initially adequately crack down on them. Trump rightly gave them a "get some spine" lecture to get their cities under control. Democrats seem to have more sympathy for the rioters than for hundreds of business owners across the country, including in Tucson, who have had their properties destroyed and dozens of officers injured. Let's see some letters written by Democrats condemning that!

Frank Marshal

Northwest side

