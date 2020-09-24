Letter: Democrat supporting Mark Napier for Sheriff

As a Democrat and an advocate for criminal justice reform, I will be voting to re-elect Mark Napier as Sheriff.
Although he is a Republican, Napier has led the Sheriff’s Department in a nonpartisan manner. He has earnestly done his best to improve our criminal justice system. He has actively sought input from diverse stakeholders in our community, including the ACLU, Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, and LUCHA, among others and made important improvements based upon their input.
Sheriff Napier has implemented positive progressive changes, including reducing the jail population by 30% and preventing an outbreak of covid-19 in the jail. He has swiftly begun implementing all #8cantwait policy reforms recommended in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, including banning chokeholds, requiring de-escalation, and applying a use of force continuum.
Most importantly, Sheriff Napier is a man of honesty and integrity who can be trusted absolutely to uphold his oath to protect and defend the Constitution.
Amelia Craig Cramer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!