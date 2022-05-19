 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democratic legislators deserve credit

I appreciate our Democratic legislators. They stood firm against the toxic bills proposed by their Republican counterparts and worked hard to defeat them. They worked equally hard to pass bills that benefit everyone.

This session our Democratic senators and representatives proposed and fought tirelessly for a long list of beneficial legislation to improve our lives by tackling the real needs of Arizonans. Their bills addressed affordable housing, housing assistance, and a transportation task force; workers’ rights, overtime pay, and raising the minimum wage; a climate change study, electric vehicles, and water conservation; improving the health of families, childcare, and kinship foster care; elderly assistance and victim compensation; funds for public schools, grants for school counselors and social workers, repealing school expenditure limits, tribal education and child welfare; and same day voting.

Voters can give Democratic legislators the chance to make Arizona a healthier, safer, more prosperous state. I plan to do my part by electing Democrats in November. I hope you will too.

Tina Whitley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

