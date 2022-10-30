 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democrats for Freedom

Do you really want your10 or 11 or 12 year old daughter, granddaughter, niece, or sister to have to carry to term a pregnancy caused by rape or incest? Democrats do not, but Republicans like Blake Masters do. Democrats think contraception choices should be between a woman's family and doctor, Republicans want the state to decide. Democrats think you can decide who to love, who to marry, and what books to read, Republicans want the state to decide. We know this because far right Republicans have told us so. Our Constitution says the government shall not establish any religion, Democrats agree. This means that each person is free to pursue their religion as they see fit, but no one gets to tell anyone else what their religion should be, much less enshrine their religious views in law. So, who is really for freedom?

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

