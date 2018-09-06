Democrats Ramón Valadez, Sharon Bronson and David Elías on the Pima County Board of Supervisors have blocked the Pima County Sheriff’s Department from accepting federal grant money in the amount of $1.4 million related to Operation Stonegarden. The sheriff’s department has been receiving those funds for over a decade without any problems. The grant money is used to pay for deputy overtime pay, vehicle expenses, equipment, etc., and patrolling remote areas of the county.
Sheriff Napier submitted to the Board an eight-page summary of numerous drug and firearms seizures, arrests, and rescues. But Democrats on the Board did not care, as they have now decided to reject Stonegarden funding. They have effectively placed their pro-illegal immigrant, anti-ICE and hate for President Trump over the safety of county residents. How many dangerous criminals, dangerous drugs, etc. will now make it onto the streets of the county to harm or kill residents that could have been prevented? Democrats on the Board are pathetic!
Alice Moreno
North side
