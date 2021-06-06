 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrat's racist agenda towards white people
We have it from Biden saying America is systematically racist. We have BLM saying white police officers are racists. Public schools, run by Democrat unions, are implementing "critical race theory" and "equity" studies that paint America as racist. The City of Tucson, already run by progressive Democrats, is conducting a national search for hiring an executive level position of "Chief Equity Officer." Part of their job function will be to "develop recommendations on how to address current race and socioeconomic-based inequities throughout the city. Manages the strategic development and implementation equity programs, policies, and measurements to achieve racial equity." This new position pays over $100,000. It sounds anti-white and racist. The Biden administration is continuing to allow tens of thousands of Central American migrants to enter the country as part of an overall objective by Democrats to use color demographics to eventually expand their voting numbers. Anti-white race based political and educational policies being implemented by Democrats across America further divides us. Thanks Joe and Democrats!

Doug Lawrence

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

