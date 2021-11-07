Letter: Democrats Win All 3 Council Races. 11/4

Re: the Nov. 4 article "Democrats win all 3 council races."
The headline was hardly shocking, to say the least. Tucson election law governing council races, with district primaries but at-large general voting, is bizarre but predictable. With the City’s current demographics Democratic victories are virtually assured. (Kind of like very partisan gerrymandering.)
In this era of controversial Republican partisan state election laws, some driven by race and bad faith, you would think local Democratic leaders might be somewhat embarrassed by their Frankenstein council election voting laws.
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.