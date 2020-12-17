 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats win
In 2006 Barack Obama was elected and within months received the Nobel Peace Prize for just having a pulse. In 2020 Joe Biden was elected and within days received the Time Person of the Year Award for just having a pulse.

In 2021 Pima County can expect our Daily Star will longer print half-page fact checks of the incumbent president’s daily utterances.

Democrats are on a roll and we political conservatives congratulate you. You own the press. No accomplishment is required and you’re assured immunity from accountability.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

