Letter: Democrats win

In 2006 Barack Obama was elected and within months received the Nobel Peace Prize for just having a pulse. In 2020 Joe Biden was elected and within days received the Time Person of the Year Award for just having a pulse.
In 2021 Pima County can expect our Daily Star will longer print half-page fact checks of the incumbent president’s daily utterances.
Democrats are on a roll and we political conservatives congratulate you. You own the press. No accomplishment is required and you’re assured immunity from accountability.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
