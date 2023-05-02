I had a chance to talk to State Representative Keith Seaman about the infamous “Tamale Bill” that Governor Hobbs vetoed recently. The problem with the Bill is that it has no restrictions on homemade food sold on street corners or parking lots. According to Rep. Seaman, the Democratic Caucus supports and would encourage people to make a living or extra income this way, but feel there should be some inspections or oversight. One suggestion would be to require a food handler’s card so the home chefs would have the basic knowledge of proper storage and temperatures. They could oversee others in the household involved in the business.