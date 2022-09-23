Letter: "Dems Kelly, Hobbs should accept debates"

Debates? There never have been "debates." There have been joint appearances that are not debates. Media self selects someone they consider a non-controversial choice to moderate. So presumably, Kari Lake didn't moderate in her years as a Phoenix newscaster.

It seems to be a thing this year for GOP candidates to challenge their opponents to debates no matter where and no matter what office. The least articulate candidate anywhere is Herschel Walker and he's challenging his opponent. When Trump debated, he followed Hillary Clinton around the stage like a stalker and invented words like "bigly." Laughter from the audience is usually discouraged.

Why should voters bother? Candidates will evade, sidestep, and limit answers. Moderators will fail to follow up. The charade will continue.

A "debate" won't change minds.

John Yoakum

Midtown