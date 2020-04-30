Letter: Dems seeking to reallocate funds meant for border wall: 4/27
Letter: Dems seeking to reallocate funds meant for border wall: 4/27

The diversion and reallocation of Congressionally approved Department of Defense projects by the White House to build the wall must stop immediately. This $2.9 billion of our taxpayer money – not Mexico’s – would translate to $58 million for each state to help combat COVID-19 and offset staggering financial losses. The diversion of an eventual $15 billion of our taxpayer money – not Mexico’s - for the wall would translate to $300 million for each state. Future stimulus packages should stop the flow of money for the wall and send this money to our states for testing and more help for our small businesses.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

