Letter: Deniers

Several readers have decried the fact that Katie Hobbs has denied Kari Lake the opportunity for a debate in our Governor’s race. With Election deniers, mask deniers, vaccine deniers, climate change deniers, women’s reproductive rights deniers, common sense gun law deniers, history deniers, voters’ rights deniers, migrants rights deniers, FBI funding deniers, racial justice deniers etc…all comprising the Ms Lake’s Party of NO, is it really surprising she doesn’t want to be in the same room with any of these folk?