It was great that a reader reminded us desert dwellers that our legless friends will soon be heading to their dens. The best advice I can give as a long time (50+ years) amateur herpetologist is to leave them alone if possible. The majority of snake bites occur when people try to move/catch/kill rattlesnakes. Calling the fire department if needed is still OK. There are also private individuals that will relocate reptiles for a fee. I have seen literally 1000s of western diamondbacks (mostly at night when they are active or in dens) and I don't believe I have ever seen a 5' example let alone one at 6'. Length of snakes like the size of fish is often exaggerated. The BLM has no jurisdiction over snakes that would be the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Moving them away from their immediate location probably would have little ill effect on the animals.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.