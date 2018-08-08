A recent KVOA-4 Investigation reported on a senior citizen who was left without her lower teeth after the Dental company she was being treated by closed up, and skipped out. According to the reporter, Mr Matthew Schwartz, the Arizona A. G. cant/won't' pursue the perps because the Arizona Board of Dental Examiners "Found no violations"
Incredible!
It was nice that several other dentists stepped in to help the lady
What's the matter with you A.G.?
It's your job to pursue and charge such malfeasance. And as for the Board of Dental Examiners- they need to
be examined also, in my opinion.
Shields Templar
Marana
