Letter: Dental vax questionable

For the gentleman who was concerned about not knowing the vax status of his dentist: If you are vaccinated and your dentist is not sick and wearing a mask, there should be no concern.
Furthermore, they may have natural immunity. Another consideration is that young people may have a higher risk of detrimental effects from the vaccine than a mild case of COVID.
So you would have someone sacrifice their health to make you feel comfortable.
Donna Alu
Northwest side
