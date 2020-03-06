Letter: Department of Mobility?
View Comments

Letter: Department of Mobility?

More horse crap from the city council. Mobility? Most city buses only run once an hour on weekends and even then they don't run late. People who can't afford a cars like I do still have still go shopping, still want to do things that the rest of us enjoy such as going to the movies or going out to dinner or going to the zoo. Old people are not going to use scooters to get around for that last mile.

And most of all there are many crosswalks that don't have HAWK lights and are extremely dangerous. I have one near my home and for almost 7 years complained to my city councilman's office and been told we can't afford it or the city engineer says it would impede traffic flow, guess that is more important than my safety trying to cross the street. Stop giving tax breaks to developers and there would be money for these things

David Moore`

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News