Letter: Depletion of Water and Agriculture
Agriculture is the main contributor to the depletion of freshwater in the Southwest. According to a study done by Emile Elias she explains, “The portion of total water use that is directed to agriculture for the SW region has declined from 92% in 1955 to 78% in 2005 and 2010. The overall fraction of agricultural water use supplied by groundwater in the region was between 44–46% […] Thus, southwestern agriculture consistently relies on groundwater to supply more than one-third of the agricultural water demand” (Elias 46). With climate change becoming more prominent in the United States, droughts have become frequent because rainfall has become more rare leaving less collectible surface water. In order to combat this, states have implemented their own means of conserving water through programs and regulations for farmers in the Southwest.

Rya Oliver

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

