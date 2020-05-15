Letter: Deplorable Conditions on Navajo Nation

Re: the May 12 article "Navajo lands, families ravaged as virus deaths keep mounting."
Thanks for the AP article on conditions on the Navajo Nation and the pandemic. It is alarming to know that one-third of the homes have no running water and some no electricity. Our country is spending trillions helping people and businesses now but we should be ashamed that the Navajo Nation is deprived of a basic necessity in the richest country in the world. I call on our Arizona congressional delegation to promote the well-being of the Navajo people by developing, funding, and implementing plans to provide all of the Nation with not only running water, but also electrical and communication infrastructure. These basic necessities are enjoyed by millions of people throughout the country and the people of the Navajo Nation deserve nothing less.
Steve Bredall
Oro Valley
