Re: the Nov. 25 column "A few words about 'us,' 'them' and this season of fellowship."
A recent column by Leonard Pitts included a quote from an Arizona immigration attorney who represented a 2-year-old child in a deportation hearing. She was in court alone. After reading this I felt ill with grief and had many questions. Was she separated from her mother or father? Where are they? This is such a cruelty. What have we become?
Peggy Hall
Southwest side
