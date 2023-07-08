I-10 is like driving across a moving puzzle in Tucson. Due to miserable planning, it's been a disgrace for over a decade. The state wastes tax dollars while galvanizing contractors' permanent hold on the state purse. Deprived state planning, indeed!

First, they close all lanes on the right, move traffic to the left, and rip out concrete roadways. The following year, they move traffic to the middle and rip out the recently poured concrete highway on the left. A year or two later, traffic is pushed to the far right in this hellish work zone so construction crews can mass huge piles of year-old highway concrete and blacktop scrap headed to perpetual landfills. There is no end to this farcicality of tax-dollar waste. Where does the buck stop?