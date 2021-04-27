Letter: Deputy Cleared in January Shooting.

The AZ Star's article about a sheriff's deputy being cleared of any wrong doing is one of many instances of Tucson's history of "shoot first and ask questions later" law enforcement policy. Instead of spending so much time writing basketball coaches and other mindless dribble, the AZ Star could better spend its time investigating the history of Tucson's police and sheriff's department records in regard to why they are so many fatal shootings that are questionable and not resolved. Like what happened with George Floyd in Minneapolis, police brutality exists here as well, particularly with individuals of Mexican descent. I have and will continue to express my concerns about Tucson's questionable law enforcement practices to the U.S. Attorney General as well as our President.
Zachary Shnek
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.