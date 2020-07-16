Letter: Dereliction of Duty

The Tucson City Council led by Mayor Romero has overturned a common sense ordinance that kept people out of areas designated as crime scenes. They need to remember that most of us common citizens admire and respect the police officers whose job it is to protect and defend all citizens. It has become fashionable to condemn them on a daily basis. It is time for this insanity to end. A crime scene is created so that proper investigations can be accomplished. People do not have the right to violate and thereby contaminate the area. At least Steve Kozachik understands. Thank you Sir. I request the Mayor and Council understand they should care for all not just the few who enjoy creating havoc.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!