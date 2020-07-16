Letter: Dereliction of Duty
View Comments

Letter: Dereliction of Duty

The Tucson City Council led by Mayor Romero has overturned a common sense ordinance that kept people out of areas designated as crime scenes. They need to remember that most of us common citizens admire and respect the police officers whose job it is to protect and defend all citizens. It has become fashionable to condemn them on a daily basis. It is time for this insanity to end. A crime scene is created so that proper investigations can be accomplished. People do not have the right to violate and thereby contaminate the area. At least Steve Kozachik understands. Thank you Sir. I request the Mayor and Council understand they should care for all not just the few who enjoy creating havoc.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many c…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News