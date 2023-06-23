Kudos to the Star and Amy Silverman for their work allowing reporters to get information on how DES is handling complains of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults. Many of these people, especially those who are disabled, have no other avenue to inform the public about their care/neglect Once again, the Star leads in investigative reporting that is essential for the well being of the entire community. Thank you - keep going!
Diane Wilson
Foothills
