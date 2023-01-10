 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Desalianation and Rain Water

The Tucson Valley gets an abundance of rain occasionally. Harvesting that rain water and then planting the water into mulched soil will allow life in the soil to thrive. A 100 gallon basin may fill and drain multiple times during a single rain event. Help nature along by planting water and reduce street flooding. Digging in the dirt to harvest and plant water is good exercise that can save you money and our ground water.

Green plants suck the carbon in CO-2 out of the air. Our sun is an enormous and free desalination engine with energy that evaporates the water and creates rain. If you decide to plant water around you home, plan carefully to avoid moving the same dirt several times. Seek advice before starting a project. You may be able to get wood chips for free by the truck load from tree trimming services.

George Monroe

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
