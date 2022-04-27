Letter: Desalination Boondoggle

Desalination is a process in which water is pulled from the ocean and run through a desalination and purification facility creating drinkable water. There are several disadvantages to this process.

First, desalination requires “cleaning” chemicals that are added to the water to make the process efficient. Often, these chemicals are dumped causing major environmental concerns.

My company can deliver millions of gallons of safe clean potable water this year by using railroad tank cars from the eastern , United States at a fraction of the cost of desalination. We are currently doing this for the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico.

There are better alternatives than the Governor's plan

Drew Halter

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

