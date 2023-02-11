Re: the Feb. 5 article "Sonoran officials rebuke desalination company."

“A consortium of private investors led by IDE Technologies” are proposing this $5.5B desalination plant in Mexico.

The words ‘private investors’ tell us that business interests will be controlling our water – and its price - in the future. That should send shivers down your spine. Big Water will join Big Oil, with its concentration on stock prices above the survival of Arizona’s citizens.

Mexico as the site of our plant leads to obvious questions:

-Which country controls the construction and repair of the plant and water pipelines?

-Will cartels dump the fentanyl business for a potentially more lucrative water business?

Business interests and cartels… both looking out for us …how can we lose?

Beth Isabelle

Northeast side