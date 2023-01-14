Letter: Desalination

Thank you Star reporters for the excellent articles regarding the future of water in Arizona. We are at a precipice that I never thought to experience as a child running through sprinklers spilling water into yards and streets. Yes we will need a dependable water source in the future but at what cost? The ecological damage to the already stressed Sea of Cortez is real. Desalination comes at a cost to the environment and should be a big part of the studies by both the United States and Mexico.