Letter: desalinization dream

Our municipal water facility is vulnerable and strategic and, therefore, it needs security. Despite that, our leaders are investigating desalinization to solve our water issues. Incredulously, they have chosen the most complex possible solution that is fraught with security impossibilities. The pipeline would have to traverse part of a foreign country and that means that abject security would be impossible to obtain. Our water supply would be an easy target for adversaries who wish to destabilize our economy and our community. By themselves, those possibilities should end the thought of any pipeline plans.

Instead, they should be looking to recycling the water that is already here. That, combined with composting toilets, rain harvesting, vertical farming, and other technologies, makes far more sense in a desert environment and won't involve impossible security hurdles.

I hope that our leaders are reconsidering this ill-advised figurative and literal pipe dream.

Rick Cohn

West side

