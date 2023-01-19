Letter: desalinization dream

Our municipal water facility is vulnerable and strategic and, therefore, it needs security. Despite that, our leaders are investigating desalinization to solve our water issues. Incredulously, they have chosen the most complex possible solution that is fraught with security impossibilities. The pipeline would have to traverse part of a foreign country and that means that abject security would be impossible to obtain. Our water supply would be an easy target for adversaries who wish to destabilize our economy and our community. By themselves, those possibilities should end the thought of any pipeline plans.