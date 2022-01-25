Letter: Desalinization

Re: the Jan. 23 article "Critics say desalinating seawater is too costly."
Kudos to Tony Davis and the Arizona daily star for the balanced and in-depth article. It says something very good about local journalism that the Arizona daily star was willing to devote the resources to produce such a well researched and informative article on a topic that is both complicated and important. As someone with a little background regarding desalinization, I learned a lot. Thank you.
Peter Gruenstein
Foothills
