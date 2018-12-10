The eloquent analysis of loss to be suffered by Hudbay's ripping the heart out of the Santa Rita Mountains to
create "one of the largest copper mines in the world", set out in Sunday's paper, chills the world view of any thinking Arizonan. This monstrous undertaking is needed because of the low percentage of copper ore to be dug out, along with the horrendous use of groundwater to recover the little copper when compared to the overburden destroyed and piling up of tailings , which it demands.
And to what end? Sure, copper is a useful metal, in many areas of modern life, but persistent technology can overcome this lack. Hudbay will sell this copper in any market it chooses, at great corporate profit, and leave us a
monster hole in the ground. Imagine if a low-grade copper deposit were found below A Mountain and the same planned dig was proposed. Would we still sit by and see downtown destroyed?
Please say NO to the rape of the Santa Ritas.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
