Letter: Deseg Case Does Not Reflect Today's Tucson
Letter: Deseg Case Does Not Reflect Today's Tucson

The Desge case that TUSD and Tucson has been living with for 40 years does not accurately reflect the most progressive city in Arizona which prides itself on it's diversity. It also does not accurately reflect all the efforts TUSD has made over the years.

It seems like the plaintiffs have consistently ignored the elephant in the room - that TUSD has for years lost thousands of students to charter schools which is largely responsible for so many school closings and reduces the pool of Anglo children within TUSD. Why don't the plaintiffs also go after the Arizona and Federal Education Departments who have been strongly advocating for charter schools to the detriment of public schools? In fact, it would not be a bad idea for the Court to add the state and feds as co-defendants..

I think everyone would love to see just how diverse charter schools are as a whole in comparison to TUSD.

Dave Abbott

Southeast side

