Wait a minute! Either it's a misprint or I can't read any more. Did the Star report on Saturday, July 6th that Sen. Vince Leach, R - Tucson, opposed Tax Court Judge Christopher Whitten's ruling. The ruling that rejected Gov. Ducey's plan to balance the state's budget and provide pay raises for Arizona's teachers by imposing sole responsibility for the cost of desegregation on Tucson homeowners? Did Sen. Leach really express his concern for residents of Lake Havasu or Pinal County over concern for the homeowners in Tucson.
I guess I've been laboring under the misconception that a legislator from Tucson ought to be concerned with representing the people of his or her district. I also believed that we were all responsible for the education of our children, regardless of where we reside in Arizona. Perhaps, Sen. Leach should consider moving to Lake Havasu City, or Pinal County.
James Moffett, Ph.D.
East side
